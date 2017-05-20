Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Decatur

James L. Tull II, 40, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Decatur.

There will be a private memorial service. For more information, contact the family. Alexander’s Midway Funeral Home in Springtown is handling arrangements.

James was born Aug. 30, 1976, in Long Beach, Calif., to James L. and Kathleen Wise Tull.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Tiffany Tull; nephew Wesley Winters; grandfather Robert W. Tull Sr.; uncle Robert W. Tull Jr.; and stepfather Charles R. Kennedy.

He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Wise Tull; father James Tull and wife, Terri; sister Amber Winters and son, Zaden; grandparents Ed and Donna Wise and Lois Tull; stepsisters Tara and Bobbie; stepbrother Clay; aunts Susan Wise and Cherie Decker and husband, Bill; uncle David Wise; cousins Shawna and Kyle; and good friends Carla Williams and Laura McMasters.