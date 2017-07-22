Published Saturday, July 22, 2017

Tags: Lake Bridgeport

James Darrell Aden, 81, of Lake Bridgeport, died Sunday, July 17, 2017, in Decatur.

Memorial service is noon Saturday, July 22 at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with the Rev. Gerre Joiner officiating.

Family will receive friends 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service.

James was born June 8, 1936, in Dattor, Ark. to William and Viola (Kimble) Aden. He was a member of the Cowboy Church in Bridgeport. He was a retired foreman for Trassway.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Aden; wife Ann Aden; and brother Leo Aden.

He is survived by his daughters, Judy Mickelson and husband, Mark, of Rockford, Ill., Paige Wagner and husband, Pete, of Weatherford and Megan Stibora and husband, Mike, of Fort Worth; grandchildren Jason Yielding and Kirsten, Stacy Mickelson, Matthew Artz, Tony Mickelson, Sarah Wagner, Elizabeth Wagner and Adam Johnson; great-grandchildren Addelin Yielding, Averie Guinn, Eithan Johnson, Maddie Johnson and Paisley Johnson; brothers Ted Aden and wife, Chris, of Sullivan, Mo. and Jack Aden and wife, Nancy, of Fenton, Mo.; sisters Joyce Ann Aden and Billie Jean Brooks of Steelville, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.