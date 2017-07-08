James Brown

Published Saturday, July 8, 2017



James “Jim” Brown, 99, of Irving, died Saturday, July 1, 2017.

A funeral service was held Friday, July 7 at First United Methodist Church in Irving with interment at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur.

Browns Memorial Funeral Home in Irving handled arrangements.

He was born Nov. 16, 1917, in Spartanburg, S.C. to George Thomas and Ruth Kathleen Brown. Jim proudly served his country as a first lieutenant in the United States Army, 90th Infantry Division during World War II. Jim was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in active ground combat on the front lines in Germany in 1944. He was also awarded the Purple Heart after being severely wounded in action near the Saar River, losing his left arm and two fingers on his right hand.

Upon returning from the war, Jim married the love of his life, “Boosh,” March 14, 1945, and they remained devoted to each throughout their marriage of over 72 years. Despite his disability, Jim loved to play tennis, became an avid golfer and was affectionately referred to as the “one-armed bandit” by his golfing buddies. Jim was a longtime Rotarian and former President of Irving Rotary Club, lifelong member of Las Colinas Country Club and active member of First United Methodist Church in Irving. Jim openly professed his faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a man of exceptional character and was treasured by all who knew him.

Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather (“Pops”), great-grandfather, brother and friend to many.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Catherine Elizabeth; and brothers, Edward Dean and George Melton Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Emma Ruth “Boosh” Brown; daughter, Carol Lynn Brown; son, James Marvin Brown Jr. and wife, Christy; son Robert Dean Brown; grandchildren, James, Kathy, Alex, Nicole, Daniel and Adrienne; great-grandchildren Robyn and Jayden; and numerous extended family and lifelong friends.