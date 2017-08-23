Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Tags: Newark

Homer Wendel Kemp, 71, of Newark, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Decatur.

Graveside service was Aug. 22 at Aurora Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Neathery officiating.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd handled arrangements.

Homer was born April 12, 1946, in Fort Worth to Joseph and Annie (McCrary) Kemp. He proudly served in the United States Army. He was a retired construction worker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Phillip Allen Kemp; brothers Gilbert, Bobby and Obie Kemp; and sister Doris Troutman.

Homer is survived by his daughter, Kim Rogers and husband, Bobby, of Hensley, Ark.; sons Mike Kemp of Gilmer and Jerry Kemp and wife, Shannon, of Dallas; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Louise Meredith of Newark; brothers Willis Kemp and wife, Velma, of Haltom City and Morris Kemp and wife, Marie, of Newark; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.