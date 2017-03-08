Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017



Gloreeta Inez Burks, 81, died Friday, March 3, 2017.

Service was March 7 at Greenwood Baptist Church. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery.

Gloreeta was born April 2, 1935, in Greenwood to Mildred L. and W. Dee Burks. After graduating from Slidell High School, she earned a business degree and then a nursing degree from Texas Woman’s University. She followed her passion of nursing by moving to Tyler where she worked for a private physician for several years and then at East Texas Medical Center Hospital in the Step-Down Trauma Unit until her retirement.

She was a passionate wrestling fan and crossword puzzle enthusiast. Her hobbies included sewing, all types of needlework and being involved with her two nieces and two nephews as well as with her great-niece and great-nephews. A generous person, she gave freely of her time and efforts to her family and friends and will forever be missed.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; and nephew Patrick Dee Burks.

Gloreeta is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Lawrence Dee and Judy Burks; brother and sister-in-law Oscar and Barbara Burks; brother Dale Burks; sister Marilyn Grigsby; nieces Leslie Moore and Laurie Leigh Wilkerson; nephew Brannon Burks; two great-nieces and three great-nephews; two great-great-nieces and two great-great-nephews; and many cousins and friends.