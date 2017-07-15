Published Saturday, July 15, 2017

Tags: Bowie

Gerald Tom Greer, 75, died Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Bowie.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Old Country Church in Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

White Family Funeral Home in Bowie is handling arrangements.

Gerald was born May 26, 1942, in Park Springs to Tom and Maggie (Adams) Eubanks. He graduated from Chico High School in 1960. Gerald served his country in the United States Army from 1964 to 1966. He worked for Mitchell Energy for 20 years until his retirement. Later he went to work for Hanover Compression Co. He enjoyed coaching pony league baseball and was a Boy Scout troop leader until 1994. Gerald loved bird hunting, fishing, singing and playing bass guitar.

He was preceded in death by his mother; father; stepson Donald Clark; and stepdaughter Anita Clark Whitson.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Jean Greer of Bowie; children Tonya Harris of Copperas Cove; William Greer and wife, Kim, of San Angelo; Todd Greer and wife, Kathy, of Stephenville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; twin sister Gerry Sturtz and husband, Bill, of Richmond; and three nieces.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bowie Mission.