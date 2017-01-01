Published Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

Gerald Arthur Borsheim, 85, of Rhome, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Aurora Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Withers officiating.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

Gerald was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Decorah, Iowa, to Alva and Ida (Owen) Borsheim.

He married May Jeanette Bell Sept. 19, 1959, in Waterloo, Iowa. Gerald was a retired machinist with John Deere. He was a member of the Aurora Baptist Church. Gerald was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He served his country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 57 years; daughter Teresa Barton and husband, David, of Rhome; grandson David Barton Jr. and wife, Amy, of Rhome; great-grandchildren Kennadee and Ganyn Barton of Rhome; brothers Al Borsheim, Donnie Borsheim and Kenny Borsheim, all of Lacrosse, Wis.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Aurora Baptist Church Youth Camp.