Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Rhome

Gary W. Traylor, 59, of Rhome, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Rhome.

Memorial service is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

Visitation is 5 to 7:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Gary was born Nov. 10, 1957, in Houston to Frank William and Mildred Louise (Prunty) Traylor. He married Sonya Heard Oct. 14, 1978, in Las Vegas. Gary proudly served in the United States Marines. He was a retired truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Tommy Traylor and Ronnie Linville; and sister Diane Bradbury.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years; sisters Julia Belt and husband, Coy, of Newark, Judy McGahey of Boyd and Rita Smith of Newark; brothers Sammy Traylor of Boyd and Frank Traylor of Fort Worth; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.