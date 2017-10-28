Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Springtown

Gary Max Watson, 61, of Springtown, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Weatherford.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Hilltop Assembly of God Church in Boyd with Bro. Bill Finch officiating. Burial will follow in Medlin Cemetery in Trophy Club.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

Gary was born May 21, 1956, in Denton to Max and Martha (Dudley) Watson. He married Patsy Jane Gwartney June 10, 1999, in Lewisville. Gary was a member of the Hilltop Assembly of God Church in Boyd. He was a construction supervisor.

He was preceded in death by his father; son Jason Watson; and brother Steven Watson.

He is survived by his wife; son Gary Lynn Watson of Weatherford; daughters Jessica Watson Schulte and husband, Brent, of Grandbury, Ashley Watson of Weatherford and bonus daughter Sabrina Bell and husband, Russell, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; bonus son Wesley Clepper and wife, Misty, of Hico; five grandchildren; five bonus grandchildren; 10 bonus great-grandchildren; his mother; brothers Larry Watson and wife, Liz, of Grapevine, Michael Watson and wife, Becky, of Justin and Chris Watson and wife, Lisa, of Weatherford; sister Sharon Spaulding and husband, Mac, of Arkansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.