Published Saturday, May 20, 2017



Garon Layne Davis, 19, died Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Jal, N.M.

Funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Oak Street Baptist Church in Graham. Burial will follow at Medlan Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Morrison Funeral Home in Graham.

Garon was born Jan. 14, 1998, in Wichita Falls to Karri Mychele Willingham and Ricky Glenn Davis. He graduated from Chico High School and worked in the oilfield. Garon made an impact on everyone he came in contact with. He loved spending time with friends, family and Ebony.

He is survived by his father, Ricky Davis and wife, Misti, of Graham; mother Karri Miller and husband, John, of Olney; sisters Mazzy Miller, Maci Southerland, Emma Hamm and Allaynna Davis, all of Graham; brothers Hagen Davis of Sunset, Cody Davis of Graham, Brayden Southerland of Graham and Jazz Miller of Graham.

Other survivors include grandparents Mona Willingham of Wichita Falls, Robert and Maria Willingham of Olney, Roy and Cheryl Davis of Moran, Larry and Brenda Wenninger of Decatur and Martha Burns of Wichita Falls; and several other family members.