F.A. Simpson, 90, of Bridgeport, died Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Bridgeport.

Funeral was June 4 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with the Rev. Kevin Casey officiating. Burial followed at Cundiff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Scott Allen, Bill Miles, Robert Miles, Lee Largent, Audie Largent, Leslie Hill and Fred Moore.

F.A. was born Aug. 5, 1926, in Chico to Fineas Archie and Connie Ellen (Long) Simpson. He married Barbara Darlene Pittman Oct. 16, 1948, in Decatur. F.A. served his country in the United States Army. He was a retired mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers Billy Bob Simpson and Vernon Joe Simpson; and sisters Berneice Miles and Anna Simpson.

F.A. is survived by his son, Gary Simpson and wife, Kye, of Amarillo; daughter Diane Brady and husband, Mike, of Amarillo; grandchildren Lane Simpson and wife, Chelsea, Shane Simpson, Roxanna Simpson and David Brady; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters Patsy Harrison and Dorothy Largent; and other family members and friends.