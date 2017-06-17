Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Ethel Chapman Dodson, 81, of Decatur, died Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Decatur.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

Ethel was born July 5, 1935, in Grayson, La., to Holmes and Gertrude (Bratton) Dunn. She retired from accounting in banking and was a member of the Victory Family Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Donna Armor; and husband Joe Chapman.

Ethel is survived by her daughters, Bea McWilliams and husband, Randy, of Decatur and Genae Bailey and husband, Dale, of Summit, Miss.; grandsons Peyton Armor and Clay Brown; granddaughters Sarah Brown, Katie May, Hollie Lambert, Sara Beth Sullivan, Britney Logue, Hannah Brazeau and Katelyn Atkinson; sisters Rachel Cruse of Sterlington, La., and Kay Ellerbe of Columbia, La.; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.