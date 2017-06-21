Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Emodine Boydston, 90, of Decatur, died Friday, June 16, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral service was Tuesday, June 20 at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Burial followed at Oaklawn Cemetery.

She was born June 11, 1927, in Decatur to Clyde and Christine Rawle Spain. She married Waymon Atkins Jan. 15, 1946. They had three children, John David, Gaylon Lynn and Janice Kay. Waymon was killed in a car accident April 25, 1967. Emodine married Raymond Boydston Sept. 16, 1975.

Emodine loved working in her yard and garden. She was an accomplished seamstress and created beautiful things with her sewing. Her family meant everything to her and she loved having them around. She was an excellent cook and known far and wide for her famous banana pudding. Emodine was a lifelong member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and actively served in various ministries throughout the years. She always had a warm hug for everyone, a glowing smile and a twinkle in her eye.

Emodine was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; her second husband; son John David Atkins; sisters Leona Burk and Alma Maxey; and brother Warren Spain.

She is survived by her sons, Gaylon Atkins and wife, Mary Jane, of DeLeon and Wayne Boydston and wife, Gay, of Joshua; daughters, Janice McCandless and husband, Darrell, of Decatur and Beverly Gutierrez of Fort Worth; granddaughters, Christy Jo Patton and husband, Dannym, of Shiner, Rain Genthner and husband, Scott, of Lantana, Malia Gutierrez of Beaumont and Amy Vann and husband, Mark, of Fort Worth; grandsons, Carl Atkins and wife, Sheila, of Haslet, Chet Atkins of Saginaw, Burt Atkins and wife, Jordan, of Deleon, Camron McCandless and wife, Kayla, of Decatur, Frank Gutierrez of Kirbyville and Kip Boydston and wife, Theresa, of Burleson; great-grandchildren Keaton, Kass and Kileigh Vann, Dalton Patton, Cal and Jade Genthner, Blayze, Jerney, Ridge and Trale McCandless, Audry, Emily, Cole and Mallory Atkins, Zoe and Zachary Boydston, Reba and Kellar Atkins and Lili, Austin and Logan Gutierrez; sister Idnel Stone of Decatur; brothers Clyde Spain Jr. and wife, Mavis, of Decatur and Don Spain and wife, Dean, of Decatur; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.