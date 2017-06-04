Published Saturday, June 4, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Emilio G. Rodriguez, 87, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Fort Worth.

Mass of Christian burial was June 2 at St. John the Baptizer Catholic Church in Bridgeport with Father Thomas Dsouza officiating. Burial followed at East Bridgeport Cemetery.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Rodriguez, Samual Rodriguez, Paul Hamblin, Bill Hamblin, Matt Spencer, Joshua Bridwell and Andrew Simecek.

Honorary pallbearers are Elizabeth Rodriguez, Bethany Rodriguez, Lisette Rodriguez, Stephanie Spencer and Iliana Rodriguez.

Emilio was born June 1, 1929, in Van Horn to Aus and Isidora (Gonzales) Rodriguez. He married Aurora “Rita” Escajeda May 29, 1948, in Van Horn. Emilio retired from Gifford Hill (Hanson) rock quarry as a plant operator. He was a member of St. John the Baptizer Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; daughter Eva Rodriguez; son Sammy Rodriguez; granddaughter Tiffany Lee Elizondo; sisters Lily Foster and Margarita Cortez; and brother Aus Rodriguez Jr.

Emilio is survived by his sons, Emilio Rodriguez Jr. and wife, Karen, of Red Oak, Jimmy Rodriguez and wife, Irene, of Dallas and Bobby Rodriguez and wife, Corina, of Bridgeport; daughter Eva Simecek and husband, Joe, of Duncanville; grandchildren Elizabeth and Bethany Rodriguez, James and Lisette Rodriguez, Stephanie Spencer and husband, Matt, Andrew Simecek, Jeremy Rodriguez and wife, Hannah, and Robert, Iliana and Samuel Rodriguez; sisters Lisa Bonilla and Becky Reyes; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.