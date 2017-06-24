Published Saturday, June 24, 2017



Elizabeth Gail Beeman Robertson, 65, died Monday, June 19, 2017.

Funeral services were Friday, June 23 at Opal Cemetery in Wise County.

Gail was born July 10, 1951, to William “Bill” and Delores Phillips Beeman. She graduated from Everman High School and worked together with her husband for 34 years at Sam’s Vinyl Tops in Fort Worth and Boyd. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and sister.

Gail is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, Sam W. Robertson Jr.; her mother; daughter Miranda Rangel; son Sam W. Robertson III; brothers Bob, Steve and Marty Beeman; and sister Julie Beeman.