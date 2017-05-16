Published Saturday, May 20, 2017



Elgree “Honey” Dennis died Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at West Bridgeport Cemetery in Bridgeport with the Rev. Larry Potts officiating. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

Honey was born in Ryan, Okla., to Forrest and Cleo (Bailey) Hammonds. The first of three girls, she moved to west Oak Cliff (Dallas) with her family at six months of age.

She moved to Bridgeport and married Clinton Lee Dennis in 1981. They had 36 wonderful years of marriage.

Honey loved to fish, if they were biting, and she was an avid country music enthusiast. She taught herself to play the guitar at the tender age of 10 and could also play the piano, organ, accordion and bass guitar. She sang at her first funeral at the age of 8 and continued to sing with her church. She sang with her family at the BIG D Jamboree in Dallas starting at the age of 14.

Honey was preceded in death by her father; sister Wanda McCarty; niece Kathy Napier; and great-niece Christi.

She is survived by her husband; mother; daughter Debi Davis; son Michael Dennis and wife, Tarra; sister Margie Lane and husband, Ron; granddaughters Rachel Dickerson and Victoria and Emma Davis; and grandsons Brandon and Cody Davis and Sean-Mikael Dennis.

Other survivors include great-grandchildren Joey Lee, Alex Dickerson and Maria and John Henry Davis; nieces Tonyia Caraway and husband, John, Tammy Simpson and husband, James, Cindy Ward and husband, Rick and Cheryl Pinson; and nephew David Armstrong.