Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Rhome

Dorotha Louise Norman, 92, of Rhome, died Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Fort Worth.

Graveside service was Friday, June 23 at Aurora Cemetery with the Revs. Wendell Splawn and Jimmy Withers officiating.

Dorotha was born Dec. 10, 1924, in Lamesa to William Edgar and Trula (Richardson) Thornton. She married Beryl Anderson Norman. Dorotha was a member of Aurora Baptist Church. She was a retired caregiver and homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters Ada Belle Rutherford Gaines and Ellen Russell; and brothers J.W. “Dub” Thornton, Duane “Skeeter” Thornton, Lewis Earl Thornton and William Edgar Thornton.

She is survived by her son, Gary Norman of Rhome; daughter Lisa Obermeier and husband, Greg, of Haslet; granddaughter Amy Bounds and husband, Joe, of Boyd; great-grandchildren Mia Bounds and Reade Bounds; sisters Delores Coleman and husband, Leon, of Aurora and Brunetta Burns of Springtown; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Rhome Public Library, P.O. Box 427, Rhome, Texas 76078.