Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Chico

Donnie Eugene Grooms, 57, of Chico, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Chico.

Funeral was May 19 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with the Rev. Jeff Bakker officiating. Burial followed at Norwood Crafton Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Travis Cox, Monty Forbus, Bill McCasland, Willy Jack Vincent, Gene Moody and Mike McCasland.

Honorary pallbearers were Lynn Gordon, David Goode, James Moody, Ernie Cox, Levi Forbus and Ed Cowley.

Donnie was born Dec. 22, 1959, in Bridgeport to Eugene and Willene (Pirtle) Grooms. He was a member of the Crafton Baptist Church and was an equipment operator.

Donnie is survived by his son, Dace Colton Grooms of Chico; his parents; sister Vicki Rene Grooms and husband, Lynn Gordon, of Chico; niece Calli Gordon of Chico; special friends in the Sturch family; and other family members and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crafton Volunteer Fire Department.