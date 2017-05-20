Published Saturday, May 20, 2017



Delorice Elaine Scroggins Illchen, 79, of Cushing, died Friday, May 5, 2017.

A family memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Hog Branch Cemetery in Boyd.

Delorice was born March 11, 1938, in Decatur to Eugene and Mildred Lynch Scroggins. She was the oldest of five children. Delorice graduated from Boyd High School, Class of 1956. Later in life she moved to East Texas and made her home there until her death.

She retired from Rusk State Hospital after 11 years of service, and she was a lady of many talents. She was an artist, with paintings that were award-winners at art shows throughout the state, as well as a master of crocheting, with family heirlooms that will be treasured forever.

Delorice was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Delbert Scroggins, Norman Scroggins, Jerry Scroggins and James Scroggins.

She is survived by her sons, Terry Vaughan and wife, Robin, of Boyd and Chuck Vaughan and wife, Carol Ann, of Huntsville; daughter Pam Vaughan of Palestine; grandchildren Dustin Auvenshine of Palestine, Derrick Vaughan and wife, Laura, of Boyd, Alisha Vaughan of Boyd, Talia Hodge and husband, Douglas, of Palestine, Tiffanie Henson and husband, Fred, of Palestine and Halee Vaughan of Huntsville; and seven great-grandchildren.