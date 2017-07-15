Published Saturday, July 15, 2017

Tags: Springtown

Debra Lorraine Irvin, 62, of Springtown, died Monday, July 10, 2017, in Springtown.

Memorial service is 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Azle First Assembly of God Church.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

Debra was born June 30, 1955, in Fort Worth to Tommy Lee and Vivian Lorraine (Allen) Brown. She was married to Tom Irvin for 43 years until his passing. Debra retired from the postal service as a manager of safety. She was a member of the Azle First Assembly Of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brother Michael Brown.

Debra is survived by her brother, whom she lovingly raised, Billy Bruce Snyder of Briar; sister Pamela Gale Currier of Washington; and many friends.