Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Tags: Denton

David Lenord Smith, 72, of Denton, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Decatur.

Graveside service was Jan. 20 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton with the Rev. Ronald Brown officiating.

Pallbearers were Brandon Good, Jason Good, David Smith, Mathew Good, William Smith and Michael Smith.

David was born Aug. 21, 1944, in Denton to Travis and Elsie (Smith) Smith. He was a retired truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughters, Cathryn Mae Smith and Lora Lee Smith.

David is survived by his son, David Smith and wife, Crystal, of Bridgeport; grandsons David and Michael Smith of Bridgeport; great-granddaughter Kady Morgan of Huntsville; sister Kathleen Parsons of Denton; and other relatives and friends.