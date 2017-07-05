Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Clifford B. Dudley, 76, of Decatur, died Friday, June 30, 2017, in Fort Worth.

Funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with the Rev. Brian Bosworth officiating.

Pallbearers are Clark Waggoner, Robert Carte, Bryce Dudley, Buddy Davis, Gerade Telesko and Robert Carothers.

Cliff was born April 11, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo., to Clyde and Agnes (Hurlburt) Dudley. He grew up with his parents in the city, but he loved the cowboy life and spent as much time as possible at a relative’s ranch working with horses. He loved to hunt and fish with his father and spoke of it frequently.

Cliff played football and graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City. He then went to college at Tulsa University in Oklahoma where he met Liz, and they were engaged.

Cliff joined the Army in 1963 and was based in Germany, assigned to intelligence during the Cold War. He spent his time undercover blending in with the civilian population while gaining information in preparation for a Russian invasion. Cliff was an E-5 sergeant. He left the Army in 1966 after his initial service.

Cliff returned to Tulsa and married Liz on Nov. 19, 1966. They spent a lot of time time camping, canoeing and fishing. They moved to Hutchinson, Kan., following Cliff’s job in the petroleum business. They had their only son, Warren, in 1972.

Cliff had the strong urge to move to the country and live the cowboy life, so they did so in 1977, to a small ranch seven miles outside of Hutchinson.

They bought horses and Cliff’s buddy, Billy Goat, and took in many stray cats and dogs, all while learning about ranching and raising Warren. Most time and vacations were spent showing horses, rodeoing or trail riding across Kansas. Cliff often volunteered at horse events as the announcer, gatekeeper or in some other capacity.

Cliff and Liz moved to Decatur in 2010 to be near their son and his family in Fort Worth. They joined the First United Methodist Church in Decatur, and Cliff quickly became involved in the men’s Sunday school class, joined the Wise County Veterans Group (WCVG), volunteered at the elementary school and volunteered at a horse ranch.

It wasn’t long before Cliff was named commander of WCVG, a position he held for a couple of years. During that time he assisted with establishing the Wise County Veterans Museum in Bridgeport, activities at the Wise County Veterans Park, attending services and memorials at the cemetery, posting flags for holidays and speaking with youth in Decatur schools about military service.

Cliff befriended many special people, but one was retired Special Forces whose wife is still in active service. They formed a unique friendship as they were a generation apart but spent time shooting and talking military whenever the chance arose.

Cliff was a simple man with deep religious values and unwavering morals of service to others and American pride.

He did not let medical issues keep him down and went out on his terms before suffering through numerous procedures. Cliff is survived by his wife; son Warren and his wife, Vicki; and grandsons Bryce and Blake.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wise County Veterans Group, P.O. Box 574, Decatur TX 76234.