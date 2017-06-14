Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Chesta Geraldine Cowan, 90, died Friday, June 2, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral was June 6 at the Tage Church. Burial followed at Tage Cemetery.

White Family Funeral Home in Bowie handled arrangements.

Chesta was born Nov. 2, 1926, in Pattawatomie County, Okla., to Sam and Clara (Templar) Lucy. She graduated from Muleshoe High School. Chesta married Cloys Cowan June 3, 1947. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years in Muleshoe.

Chesta enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading, flowers and gardening, and collecting angels. She was one of the most giving and caring people you could meet and was a friend to many. Chesta will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers Hiley Lucy and Rufus Lucy; sister Tessie Duke; and sons-in-law Marvin Horton and Ricky Pigg.

Chesta is survived by her daughters, Jeri Tage and husband, Bill, of Decatur, Delores Horton of Bowie, Joan Jones of Wharton, Susan Salter and husband, Kevin, of North Dakota and Clara Trahern of Bowie; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Willie Reeder of Oklahoma City; and numerous nieces and nephews.