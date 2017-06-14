Carol Cecilia Lambert

Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Carol was born March 19, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to Clarence and Katherine (Cubberston) Brucker. She was a truck driver for Chaney Trucking in Bridgeport for 15 years. She was a bounty hunter and the coolest grandma.

Carol loved her dog, Precious, and all other animals. She loved the outdoors and family gatherings. She was a member of Grace Fellowship in Paradise.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carol is survived by her son, Danny Lambert and wife, Shelly, of Indiana; grandchildren Cody Joe Lambert, Tyler Lee Lambert and Samantha Nikole Lambert of Indiana; brothers Richard Brucker and wife, Sherry, of Lake Dallas and Allen Brucker and wife, Jackie, of Rice; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.