Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Bonnie Keas, 87, of Bridgeport, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Clarksville.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Isaac Keas, Brandon Meador, Ryan Meador, Philip Koch, Jennifer Lamba and Bonnie Weaver.

Bonnie was born Sept. 25, 1929, in Dallas to Albert and Mary Lois (Biggs) Packwood. She married Isaac (Frank) Keas June 28, 1947. They shared a wonderful marriage of 49 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bridgeport. Her hobbies included gardening, quilting and painting. She also enjoyed working as a nurse.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband; and her parents.

She is survived by her son, Isaac F. Keas (Ike) and wife, Vicky; daughters Deborah J. Koch and husband, Fred, Cynthia E. Irving and husband, Jerry, and Gina A. Keas and Scott Shankoff; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, plus two more on the way.