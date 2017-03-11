Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Billy Lee Shawn, 74, of Bridgeport, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Balsora Baptist Church in Balsora with the Rev. Glenn Connell officiating. Burial will follow at Willow Point Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Tommy Noble, Tre Noble, Loyd Jordan, Paul Wood, Wacey Beck and Robert Grantham.

Honorary pallbearer is Orvil Stone.

Billy was born June 24, 1942, in Bridgeport to James and Della (Gray) Shawn. He married Freda Susan Smith Nov. 5, 1961, in Bridgeport. Billy worked as a dairy farmer for Oscar Womack Dairy until his retirement. He was a member of Balsora Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his brothers, James Shawn Jr. and Bobby Shawn. Billy is survived by his daughters, Tammy Renner and husband, William, of Chico, Terri Shawn of Boonsville and Karen Noble and husband, Alfred, of Bridgeport; grandchildren Tommy and Tre Noble; brothers Gerald Shawn and wife, Peggy, of Bridgeport, Donnie Shawn and wife, Helen, of Abilene and Marvin Gray of Alvord; sisters Linda Ferguson of Bridgeport, Gracie DeLay of Bridgeport and Sarah Jackson of Bridgeport; and other family members and friends.