Published Saturday, July 15, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Billy J. Dodd, 81, of Boyd, died Monday, July 10, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with the Rev. Jonathan McLeod officiating. Burial will follow at Aurora Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Michelle Bricker, J.R. Fitzgerald, Beau Leewright, Josh Dodd, Kylee Phillips, Brodie Fitzgerald and Aspen Andrews.

Billy was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Desha County, Ark., to Isom and Etta (Owens) Dodd. He married Mary Lee Odom Sept. 25, 1954, in Mississippi. Billy was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He retired from Roadway Trucking after 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Elbert Dodd.

Billy is survived by his wife of 62 years; son Danny Ray Dodd and wife, Sharon, of Boyd; daughters Rita K. Hickman and husband, Albert, of Fort Worth and Debi Leewright and husband, Randy, of Springtown; grandchildren Michelle Bricker and husband, J.R., Josh Dodd, Beau Leewright and wife, Amanda and Kylee Phillips; and great-grandchildren Ike, Aspen, Mandy, Brogan, Karen and Brodie.

Other survivors include sisters Lillie M. Williams of Tillar, Ark., Catherine Marshall of Tillar, Ark., Christine Parker and husband, Jerry, of Campbell and Ann Carisle and husband, Marcus, of Austin, Ark.; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.