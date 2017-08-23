Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Tags: Alvord

Billie Rita Hurford Reedy, 82, of Alvord, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral was Aug. 21 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Decatur with Bishop Richard Gillespie officiating. Graveside service followed at Murray Cemetery.

Morrison Funeral Home of Graham handled arrangements.

Billie was born Dec. 5, 1934, at Woodson to Alma Nita (Gardner) and William Ball Hurford. She married Elvie Leon Reedy Dec. 24, 1951. In addition to being a homemaker, Billie was active in church service and loved family history research, spending thousands of hours, along with her husband Leon, documenting their family trees, preserving and identifying old photographs, writing letters, and visiting libraries and cemeteries.

She excelled in both academics and sports, serving as captain of her high school baseball, volleyball and basketball teams. Billie was part of the Breckenridge Belles Softball Team that went to the National Women’s Softball Tournament in Phoenix in 1950. She also enjoyed needlework and sewing, making many beautiful quilts and sewing most of her girls’ dresses when they were young, as well as many of her own.

She loved to read and was very organized, making her home a pleasant and inviting place for all. In addition, her dry wit, her loving concern for those around her and her love for the Lord endeared her to family and friends.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gary Thomas Hurford and William Ball Hurford Jr.; and sister Helen Dolores (Hurford) Sullivan.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years; children Lavonda and Jerry Johnson, Steve and Ruth Reedy, Lana and Stephen Dahlbo, Jay and Laura Reedy and John and Mabel Reedy; brothers Don Michael Hurford Sr. and Ronald Kim Hurford; 21 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.