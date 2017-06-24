Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Bettye Stevenson Rhine, 90, of Decatur, died Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Decatur.

Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at Oaklawn Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Bosworth officiating.

There is no set visitation.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

Bettye was born Oct. 1, 1926, in Vernon to Jesse and Gladys Stevenson. She married Thurman Charles Rhine July 27, 1946, in Dallas. Bettye was a member of the First Methodist Church in Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers Ray and Bill Stevenson; and sisters Bobbie Johnson and Ruby Stevenson.

She is survived by her daughter Manda Conklin and her husband, Kenneth, of Norman, Okla.; son Stephen Rhine and wife, Christian, of New Orleans, La.; granddaughters Paige Parkinson and husband, Josh, of Portland, Ore., and Katie Conklin-Kidder and husband, Matt, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandsons Austin Rhine of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Grayson and Zakk Rhine of New York, N.Y.; great-grandsons Anson and Sebastian Rhine of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Whit Parkinson of Portland, Ore.; and sister Rita Bedford of White Settlement.