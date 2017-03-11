Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Betty Lou Bryant Henderson, 77, of Decatur, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Decatur.

Memorial service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Fellowship Church with Dr. Alan Pickering and family officiating.

Betty was born Feb. 17, 1940, in England, Ark., to Bethel and Claudice Jones Bryant. She was a woman filled with love and grace. She enjoyed the sun, laughing, playing and children. She lived full of joy and peace for she knew her savior Jesus. She will forever live on in the hearts of her family.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Jerrell Eugene Bryant.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Henderson of Decatur; sons Roger Henderson and Richard Henderson; daughter Tamara Henderson Pickering; grandchildren Jennifer Ferro/Pickering McRae, Landon, Elliott, Austin and Victoria Pickering, Ashley Henderson Lagunas, Jordan Henderson, Alaina Henderson Yard and Carissa Henderson; great-grandchildren Anna, Kishon and Marie McRae, Jaiden Pickering, Isaiah, Urijah and Beniah Pepen, Remedy and Arrow Henderson, Romance Lagunas and Brooklyn Pickering.