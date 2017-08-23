Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Bernice Lee Bessire, 83, of Bridgeport, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Decatur.

Memorial service was Aug. 22 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

Bernice was born April 27, 1934, in Iowa Park to Bernice Jackson and Leola (Warnick) Kent. She married Billy Joe Bessire Oct. 26, 1962, in Archer County.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son Randy Alvey; grandson Keith Alvey; brother Carl Kent; and sister Joy Morrison.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Young of Bridgeport; son Mark Bessire of Bridgeport; grandchildren Chandra, Shane Billy, Dawn, Josh, Rachel, Jacob, Jeremy and Ashley; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.