Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Bera “Faye” Sherman Lewis, 85, of Decatur, died Monday, June 19, 2017, in Decatur.

Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Church of Christ in Boyd with Craig Jordan and Dave Clark officiating.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

Faye was born Jan. 31, 1932, in Altus, Okla., to Floyd and Lorena Diola Sherman. She married Wayne Lewis Nov. 23, 1959, in Fort Worth.

Faye grew up on a dairy farm during the Great Depression and was the only girl among five brothers. She worked on the farm driving the tractor and worked at the thrasher.

Faye worked for Perkins Timberlake and Wise Electric before moving to Fort Worth. She began her career in Fort Worth as a women’s banking pioneer. Faye started at Fort Worth National Bank in 1958 in the proof department and was soon promoted to secretary where she was featured in several TV commercials and in print ads for the bank. She attended Swigsby College at SMU where she received her graduate certificate of banking. Faye worked her way up the career ladder and in 1978 was named Manager of the Tandy Center Bank, and in 1980 she was promoted to vice president, blazing the trail for all women professionals – up to then only men held key jobs and positions.

She retired after 35 years of service in banking in 1986. After retiring, she joined the volunteer force at the Decatur Community Hospital where she served for 16 years – with nine years as President of the Auxiliary.

Faye loved to sew and quilt. She served nine years as president of the Decatur Quilting Club. Faye loved antiques and her little dog Chloe. She was a member of the Decatur Church of Christ.

Faye served on the Salvation Army board of directors, was a member of the Zonta Club and chairman of the United Way Programs for the bank. She received the lifetime member award for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce for her hard work and dedication.

Faye’s proudest accomplishment was The Spirit of Christmas Program which is now a state-wide program and was her brainchild. She started the program in 1980 to reach out to abused and neglected children. She contacted CPS and the Spirit of Christmas program began. The first year of the program was a tremendous success and made such a difference to the children and all who participated that it became a volunteer tradition at TAB/Fort Worth. In 1984, the project became a statewide effort for the TAB banks. The tradition was passed on to Team Bank and now Bank One, and the Spirit of Christmas has become an annual event. Since 1980, more than 350,000 gifts have been distributed to abused and neglected children. In 1986, TAB received the Presidential Citation for Private Sector Initiatives from President Ronald Reagan in a ceremony held in the Rose Garden at the White House. In 1988, TAB received the Department of Human Services Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service in the corporate category. TAB was chosen from 36 nominees across Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her infant son, Michael Lavon Boring; and brothers Ed, Bud, Earl, Merle and Deedle Sherman.

She is survived by her daughter, Becca Chenevert and husband, Dennis, of Boyd; grandchildren Angela Lowry and husband, Cameron, Nathan Chenevert and wife, Kristy, Paul Chenevert and wife, Ashley and Kevin Chenevert; great-grandchildren Rylea, Haylee, Jasher, Jodi, Beau, Hattie and Dayne; and friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to: Christ Haven for Children, 4200 Keller Haslet Rd, Keller, Texas 76244.