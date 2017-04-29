Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Arlene Dolores Gibson, 74, of Bowie, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Decatur.

Arlene was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Cement, Okla., to Vernon and Helen (Talbert) Sorensen. She married Arlet Gibson in 1963 in Alabama. Arlene was a retired register nurse.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Tressa Gibson of Bowie; sons Michael Gibson and wife, Angele, of New Orleans and Phillip Gibson of Denver; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and friends.