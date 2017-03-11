Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Ann “Granny Ann” Gregg Thornton, 87, of Bridgeport, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Bridgeport.

Funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with the Rev. Kevin Casey officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur.

Ann was born Jan. 24, 1930, in South Bend, Ind., to Lawrence and Lucille (Older) Kammier. She married Isom Thornton Sept. 9, 2002, in Decatur. Ann was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur. She was a member of the American Red Cross Abroad and was a retired nurse’s aide.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and grandson Timothy Gregg.

Ann is survived by her son, Ralph Wilson and wife, Sue, of Arizona; daughter Brenda Harris of Poolville; son Michael Gregg of Fort Worth; son Danny Gregg of Decatur; her grandchildren; and other family members and friends.