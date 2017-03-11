Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Azle

Amanda Caroline Wells, 33, of Azle, died Monday, March 6, 2017, in Arlington.

Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

Amanda was born Jan. 5, 1984, in Alabaster, Ala., to Bruce Wells and Elizabeth (Rhoudes) Thorn.

She is survived by her father, Bruce Wells and wife, Sherry; mother Elizabeth Thorn and Robert Bond; sisters Kathy Grimes and Rachel Carter and husband, Chris; brother Bruce Wells Jr.; stepbrothers Ricky Kennemer and John Bond; her stepsister Candace Bond; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.