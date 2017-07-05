Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Agnes Laverne Rotton, 85, of Boyd, died Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Boyd.

Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Boyd Cemetery with the Rev. Melanie Gonzales officiating.

Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

Pallbearers are Barry Brown, Kent Spencer, Adrian Proudfoot and Jack Proudfoot.

Honorary pallbearers are members of the Boyd Fire Department.

Laverne was born Feb. 22, 1932, in Kingsland, Ark., to Wallace E. and Mary Jewell (Graves) Mitchell. She married Lewis Edward Rotton April 24, 1957, in Boyd. Laverne was known as RoRo to the many children that she cared for through the years. She was a member of the Hilltop Assembly of God church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years; sisters Mary Kathleen Fergason, Gwendolyn Douglass, Polly Jeanette Mitchell and Wanda Newton; brothers Arnold Edward Mitchell and Ronald Maxwell Mitchell.

Agnes is survived by her sisters, Doris Lisemby of Florida and Helen Goggans of Arkansas; brother James W. Mitchell of Victoria; extended family members; friends; and caregivers.