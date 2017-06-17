Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Ada Maurine Cravens, 93, of Decatur, died Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Decatur.

Funeral was June 14 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with Gerre Joiner officiating. Burial followed at Yarnaby Cemetery in Achille, Bryan County, Okla.

Ada was born Sept. 22, 1923, in Bowie to Oscar and Mary (Mott) Green. She married D.R. Cravens Aug. 31, 1940, in Durant, Okla. She retired as a florist owner/operator and was a member of the Church of Christ in Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son Don Cravens; six sisters; and one brother.

Ada is survived by her daughter, Leesa Cravens and husband, Glenn Walker, of Decatur; son Dennis Cravens and wife, Brenda, of Cloudcroft, N.M.; grandchildren Kent, Vance, Lee, Darryl, Tracee, Sara, Erica, Beverly and Crystal; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; and her sister, Elizabeth Hall of Garland.