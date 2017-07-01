By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, July 1, 2017
Tags: Decatur
RIBBON CUTTING – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for War Horse Weapons on Thursday, June 29. Pictured are (from left, front) Levi and Jolene Holloway, with their daughter, Carlie. Also pictured (from left, back) are Derwood Holloway, Terry Hardin and Tanya Holloway. Messenger photo by Laura Belcher
LOCATION: 2812 U.S. 380, Decatur
PHONE NUMBER: 940-577-2326
HOURS: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Levi and Jolene Holloway
PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Guns, ammunition and accessories, custom knives and targets