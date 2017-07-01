BUSINESS HEADLINES

War Horse Weapons

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, July 1, 2017
Tags:

Ribbon Cutting

RIBBON CUTTING – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for War Horse Weapons on Thursday, June 29. Pictured are (from left, front) Levi and Jolene Holloway, with their daughter, Carlie. Also pictured (from left, back) are Derwood Holloway, Terry Hardin and Tanya Holloway. Messenger photo by Laura Belcher

LOCATION: 2812 U.S. 380, Decatur

PHONE NUMBER: 940-577-2326

HOURS: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Levi and Jolene Holloway

PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Guns, ammunition and accessories, custom knives and targets


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.