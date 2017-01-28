BUSINESS HEADLINES

Velocity Sports Center

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017
Ribbon Cutting

RIBBON CUTTING – Decatur Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Jan. 26 at Velocity Sports Center on U.S. 380. Pictured (from left) are instructor Coleman Corbin, Chase Chapman, Ashley Chapman, Joe Staley, Shelly Harrison, John Robert, Glen Harrison and Kendal Baird. Messenger photo by Laura Belcher

LOCATION: 4348 W. Hwy 380, Decatur, TX 76234

PHONE NUMBER: 940-539-3012

HOURS: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Chase and Ashley Chapman and Glen and Shelly Harrison

PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Baseball and softball indoor training facility.


