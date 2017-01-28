By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017
Tags: Decatur
RIBBON CUTTING – Decatur Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Jan. 26 at Velocity Sports Center on U.S. 380. Pictured (from left) are instructor Coleman Corbin, Chase Chapman, Ashley Chapman, Joe Staley, Shelly Harrison, John Robert, Glen Harrison and Kendal Baird. Messenger photo by Laura Belcher
LOCATION: 4348 W. Hwy 380, Decatur, TX 76234
PHONE NUMBER: 940-539-3012
HOURS: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday
OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Chase and Ashley Chapman and Glen and Shelly Harrison
PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Baseball and softball indoor training facility.