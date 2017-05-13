The Hacienda Boutique and Gift Shop and Salon

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, May 13, 2017
RIBBON CUTTING – The city of Boyd held a ribbon cutting April 28 for Hacienda Boutique and Gift Shop and Salon. Pictured (back, from left) are Natasha Haley, Jazz Haley, Parker Haley, Mike Hastings, Garry Haley, (front) stylist Kathleen Copeland, Stephanie Hastings, Rita Haley and Ashley Roscoe. Messenger photo by Leisa Gage
LOCATION: 115 W. Rock Island #B, Boyd
PHONE NUMBER: 940-210-2850
HOURS: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Stephanie Hastings
PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Embroidery services, vinyl services, custom clothing for infants to 3X, shoes, jewelry, T-shirts to 8X, custom cowhide belts, custom biplane rockers, bags, flip-flops