Steel fabrication company sets up shop

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

Bridgeport City Council recently approved an economic development agreement executed between the Bridgeport Economic Development Corp. and Pantera Ventures LLC.

Pantera Ventures is a steel fabrication company that conducts work in the commercial construction and energy sectors, and it will hire up to 25 new employees at its Bridgeport location in the first year.

“Bridgeport is a heavy industry leader in the region, and Pantera Ventures advances that reputation while diversifying our employment base and offering high paying jobs to welders and other men and women with skilled trades,” Bridgeport EDC Director Kevin Holzbog said. “The Bridgeport EDC board of directors is pleased to partner with existing industry and new industry to create quality employment opportunities for our residents.”

Bridgeport Mayor Randy Singleton, City Manager Jesica McEachern and the city council thanked Pantera Ventures’ ownership for their business investment in Bridgeport.

“When looking for a location for our commercial steel fabrication shop, Bridgeport was a natural fit,” Pantera CEO Pamela Huffman said. “The city of Bridgeport and Bridgeport Economic Development Corp. have been a great help and made it easy for us to get set up and ready to hire employees. We look forward to adding up to 25 employees in 2018 at our Bridgeport shop, and our growth projections predict an additional 10 employees every year for the next three years.

“The area vendors were also a factor in our decision to open our doors here,” she said. “We are excited to source all that we can from Bridgeport area businesses.”

Bridgeport EDC is currently working with the Texas Workforce Commission, local educational institutions, North Central Texas Workforce Solutions and Pantera Ventures to help meet current and future workforce demands.

Pantera Ventures is at 86 Barnett Shale Dr. If you are interested in employment, call the Bridgeport office, 940-683-6226. Email resumes to admin@pantera-ventures.com. Applications are also available at the Bridgeport shop.