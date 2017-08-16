By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017
RIBBON CUTTING – The Wise County and Decatur Chambers of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 7 for Right at Home. Pictured (from left) are Taryn Rottman, Pilar Suarez, Kelly Baker and Dario Lara. Messenger photo by Leisa Gage
LOCATION: 800 Hwy 287 in Rhome
PHONE NUMBER: 817-636-6100
HOURS: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 24/7 service Monday-Friday
OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Pilar Suarez and Darryl Shelton
PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Senior home care services; companion care and non-medical personal care