Pilot opens at 287, 407

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017
OPEN FOR BUSINESS – A Pilot Travel Center opened in what was formerly TopSmart at the intersection of U.S. 81/287 and Farm Road 407. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

The Pilot Travel Center opened Monday in New Fairview at the intersection of U.S. 81/287 and Farm Road 407.

The truck stop and store opened in the building of the former TopSmart, which was sold to Pilot Flying J’s in September.

The building was renovated inside and out. The facility now includes eight fueling stations and six diesel lanes, driver’s lounge and restaurant.

Stephanie Myers, spokesperson for Pilot Flying J’s, said the store will employ 40 people and bring in $2 million in state and local tax revenues.


