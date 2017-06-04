Legend Bank named one of best places to work

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, June 4, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Legend Bank was recently announced as the 22nd Best Company to Work for in Texas for 2017. Only 100 companies were selected in Texas, and the rankings were revealed at the Best Companies to Work for in Texas event March 23 in Austin.

This is Legend Bank’s first time to receive this honor.

The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM and Best Companies Group. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Texas, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses.

“Being ranked 22 out of 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas is a prestigious honor for Legend Bank,” said bank president and CEO Mickey Faulconer. “We are dedicated to creating an employee and customer experience that is different than others, and we consider service to others a privilege. The favorable results of the employee survey regarding their employment experience with Legend Bank is confirmation of our commitment throughout the organization.”

Legend Bank was profiled, along with the other winners, in a special publication by Texas Monthly.