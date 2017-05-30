BUSINESS HEADLINES

Laney G’s Boutique

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Ribbon Cutting

RIBBON CUTTING – The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Oct. 18, for Laney G’s Boutique. Pictured (from left) are Ryder Hoffman, Robin Fedric, Laney Hoffman, Carly Hoffman, Wyatt Hoffman and Mitch Fedric. Messenger photo by Laura Belcher

LOCATION: 1013 Halsell St. in historic downtown Bridgeport

PHONE NUMBER: 940-683-4100

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays

OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Carly Hoffman, Robin Fedric and Mitch Fedric

PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Boys and girls boutique, from infants to juniors


