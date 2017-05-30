By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Tags: Bridgeport
RIBBON CUTTING – The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Oct. 18, for Laney G’s Boutique. Pictured (from left) are Ryder Hoffman, Robin Fedric, Laney Hoffman, Carly Hoffman, Wyatt Hoffman and Mitch Fedric. Messenger photo by Laura Belcher
LOCATION: 1013 Halsell St. in historic downtown Bridgeport
PHONE NUMBER: 940-683-4100
HOURS: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays
OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Carly Hoffman, Robin Fedric and Mitch Fedric
PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Boys and girls boutique, from infants to juniors