James Wood among top 50 Chevy dealers

By Roy J. Eaton | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017



James Wood Motors in Decatur has been honored for a second time as one of the top 50 Chevrolet dealers in the nation.

Chevrolet officials from the region were on hand Tuesday to recognize the dealership and its department heads at Gogo Gumbo in Boyd. The honor is for new vehicle sales, customer satisfaction, parts, service, used cars and financial standards.

“We are only as good as our people,” said dealership Executive Manager Carey Williams. “You do what you do best, take care of our customers.”

He said the 23 dealership managers have been with the company an average of 22 years.

“You have an amazing record of giving back to the community,” said Bob Krapes, South Central regional director for Chevrolet. “You have amazing facilities, and in Detroit, when Chevrolet executives want to know something about trucks, they call James Wood.”

Krapes said in his multi-state region, only 10 dealers received the top honor in 2016. James Wood also won the award in 2000.

“Let’s do it again next year, not wait another 16 years,” Krapes said.

Grant Lindsay, Dallas zone manager for Chevrolet, said the award puts James Wood/Decatur in the top 1.5 percent of all 3,000 Chevrolet dealers in the nation.

The award was presented to dealership founder James F. Wood, dealer Raymond Wood and Williams.