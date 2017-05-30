BUSINESS HEADLINES

Foundation Therapy

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017
RIBBON CUTTING – The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Nov. 2 for Foundation Therapy. Pictured above, holding the scissors, is owner Chris Hicks. Next to him (above right) are his wife Kristi and daughter Averett. Left of Hicks is Ali Martinez. Submitted photo

LOCATION: 1116 Halsell St. in Bridgeport

PHONE NUMBER: 940-393-5575

HOURS: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Chris Hicks, owner and Ali Martinez, office manager

PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Physical therapy


