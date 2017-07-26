BUSINESS HEADLINES

Eighter Liquor

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Ribbon Cutting

RIBBON CUTTING – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting July 21 for Eighter Liquor. Pictured (from left) are Suzanne Lindt, Chad Lindt, Will Carpenter and Shelby Carpenter. Messenger photo by Leisa Gage

LOCATION: 1845 S. FM 51, Suite A2, Decatur

PHONE NUMBER: 940-627-1444

HOURS: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday

OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Chad Lindt and Will Carpenter

PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Beer, wine, spirits and mixers, bar accessories, cigars, ice and special orders


