By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Tags: Decatur
RIBBON CUTTING – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting July 21 for Eighter Liquor. Pictured (from left) are Suzanne Lindt, Chad Lindt, Will Carpenter and Shelby Carpenter. Messenger photo by Leisa Gage
LOCATION: 1845 S. FM 51, Suite A2, Decatur
PHONE NUMBER: 940-627-1444
HOURS: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday
OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Chad Lindt and Will Carpenter
PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Beer, wine, spirits and mixers, bar accessories, cigars, ice and special orders