East named interim CEO, president of TCB

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017



The Community Bank announced on Friday changes to its leadership team.

Theresa East was named interim chief executive officer and president of TCB.

She brings more than 33 years of experience in banking and has been with TCB since the inception of the bank in 2006. Prior to joining The Community Bank, East was employed for 23 years at First National Bank Bridgeport where she served as cashier and in numerous other management positions.

Deanna Poole will be interim cashier.

Joe Murphy continues to serve as senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Greg Byers remains vice president.

Carl Russell stepped down to pursue other opportunities.