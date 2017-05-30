BUSINESS HEADLINES

Decatur Heat & Air

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Tags:

Ribbon Cutting

RIBBON CUTTING – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Sept. 27 for Decatur Heat and Air. Pictured are owners Misti and Shaun Davie. Messenger photo by Leisa Gage

LOCATION: 1306 Old Chico Road, Decatur

PHONE NUMBER: 940-627-1616

OWNER/MANAGEMENT: Shaun and Misti Davie

PRODUCTS/SERVICES: Residential and commercial heating and air conditioning; commercial ice machines and refrigeration


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.